Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG), popularly known as Muthoot Blue, has roped in Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.

Also read:Muthoot Fincorp register highest loan disbursements in FY24

This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone for MPG, reinforcing its brand presence, and a new way of connecting with a diverse audience across the country, a press release said.

Muthoot Pappachan Group is the promoter of leading NBFCs including Muthoot FinCorp Limited (flagship Company of the Group), Muthoot Microfin Limited, Muthoot Capital Services Limited and Muthoot Housing Finance Company Limited.

Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, said “Shah Rukh Khan’s journey, mirrors our commitment to making services accessible at various touch points across our companies, reinforcing our mission to empower the common man across the nation. His life story, perfectly illustrates the power of dreaming big and realising those dreams.”

Shaji Varghese, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp, said in his role as the group’s brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in MPG’s campaigns across multiple channels, promoting their services. These campaigns aim to showcase a range of financial products and services, echoing the group’s commitment towards revolutionising access, and streamlining convenience for all.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “Joining the Muthoot Pappachan Group as their brand ambassador is an exciting step. With a century-long legacy, MPG has immensely contributed to India’s financial landscape. I look forward to inspiring individuals across the country, to dream big as MPG turns those dreams into reality, with their easily accessible bouquet of products.”