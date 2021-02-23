Shantanu Mitra appointed CEO and MD of Fullerton India Credit Company

Fullerton India Credit Company has appointed Shantanu Mitra as the new CEO and Managing Director. The appointment is with effect from April 2, it said in a statement.

Mitra has over 40 years of experience in financial services, with over 20 years at Standard Chartered and Citibank, where he had stints in India, Singapore and Thailand. His last role in Standard Chartered was Senior Regional Risk Officer, India, Middle East and Africa. His previous experience with Fullerton included a stint from 2010 to 2017.