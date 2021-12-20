Shivalik SFB charts growth plans over next five years

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Commercial banks have greater opportunities for growth that are not always available to cooperative banks, said Suveer Kumar Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, Shivalik Small Finance Bank.
“As a cooperative bank, there are certain restrictions… more freedom is provided to commercial banks and somehow, it seemed more mainstream,” he said, while outlining Shivalik SFB’s plans to grow its business volume by five to six times in the next five years from about ₹2,000 crore at present.
Also see: Shivalik Bank receives commercial banking license
Shivalik SFB was the first urban co-operative bank to get approval from the Reserve Bank of India for transition to small finance bank and went live on April 26, 2021.
In an interaction with BusinessLine, Gupta noted that cooperative banks were also facing challenges of trust and public image as some cooperative banks were not doing well.
“We had both customer faith and good trust but we wanted better brand value,” he said on the bank’s plan to apply for an SFB licence and said the ambition was to grow its business more.
Also see: UP-based Shivalik SFB commences operations
Gupta said Shivalik SFB is in talks with investors — both financial and strategic — to raise ₹100-150 crore, which should be completed by the last quarter of the fiscal year.
The capital raise will be for future growth, he said, adding Shivalik SFB is comfortably capitalised with a CAR of slightly above 18 per cent.
Since becoming an SFB, the lender continues its on small businesses in terms of business loans and other banking requirements.
“We do not do any unsecured lending except a small microfinance portfolio that forms 8-10 of our total lending book. More than 90 per cent of Shivalik SFB’s book is fully secured majorly by property collaterals, and gold, and bank deposits,” Gupta said, adding that the bank’s portfolio has picked up after the second wave of the Covid pandemic and is now at pre-Covid levels.
The bank’s advances grew by 3.2 per cent in the first half of the fiscal, which Gupta said bore a slight brunt of the second wave as loan disbursements were slow. However, asset quality did not see much of an impact due to its largely secured lending book.
Shivalik SFB’s deposit book stood at ₹1,400 crore as of September 30, 2021, compared to ₹1,168.94 crore as of March 31, 2021. Advances stood at ₹830 crore as of September 30, 2021, versus ₹748.73 crore.
It also plans to increase its touchpoints, including branches, from about 95 to 1,000 in the next five years.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...