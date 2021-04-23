Short-tenor G-Sec prices rise

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Prices of Government Securities (G-Sec), especially short-tenor, rose on Friday as the government raised ₹10,000 crore less at the weekly auction of G-Secs.
Against the notified amount aggregating ₹32,000 crore, the government raised about ₹22,000 crore through auction of three G-Secs.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), however, rejected all the bids (329) aggregating ₹38,739.313 crore it received at the auction of the fourth G-Sec (five-year maturity; notified amount ₹11,000 crore).
Yield of the four-year G-Sec (coupon rate5.15 per cent) softened about 9 basis points to close at 5.4389 per cent, with its price rising 35 paise to close at ₹98.85.
Bond yield and price are inversely related and move in opposite directions.
Yield of the 10-year benchmark G-Sec (coupon rate: 5.85 per cent) thawed about 2 basis points to close at 6.035 per cent, with its price rising 11 paise to close at ₹98.66.
Market players are of the view that the government would have raised less because it has balances with the RBI. However, they cautioned that the thaw in yields will last only as long as the RBI supports the market through open market purchase of G-Secs, G-Sec acquisition plan.
At the auction of the floating rate bond (maturing in 2033) and four-year G-Sec (coupon rate 6.64 per cent), the RBI accepted bids amounting to ₹4,800.097 crore (notified amount ₹4,000 crore) and ₹13,255.648 crore (₹10,000 crore), respectively.
At the auction of the 49-year G-Sec (coupon rate 6.67 per cent), the RBI accepted partial amount of ₹3,948.282 crore (₹7,000 crore).
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...