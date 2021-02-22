Shriram Capital appoints K P Krishnan as Chairman of the board

Shriram Capital Ltd (SCL), the holding company for the financial services and insurance entities of the Shriram Group, has announced the appointment of K P Krishnan as Chairman on the board of the company.

Krishnan, who had a long career in the IAS, has assumed his role as the Chairman of Shriram Capital effective February 19, 2021. He is currently the IEPF Chair Professor of Economics at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) New Delhi.

Krishnan, who comes with a distinguished record and diverse experience of a little under four decades with the government, is also the Chairperson of various committees of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and IFSCA of the Ministry of Finance.

Commenting on Krishnan’s appointment on the board, R. Thyagarajan, Founder, Shriram Group, said in a statement: 'It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Dr. Krishnan on Shriram Capital's board. We are very confident that his leadership will have a significant impact on the growth and direction of our businesses.”