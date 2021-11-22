Shriram City crosses 1-crore milestone in two-wheeler financing

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SCUF) on Monday announced that it has crossed the milestone of one crore two-wheeler financing, coinciding with the 2021 festive season.
Two-wheeler loans currently account for about 22 per cent of the NBFC’s ₹30,000 crore assets under management.
Shriram City Union Finance posts 10% growth in Q2 net profit
YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO, SCUF, said: “The festive cheer, pent-up demand, and a good monsoon have aided rural demand. At Shriram City, our goal is to help consumers earn a livelihood, with 65 per cent of our borrowers being self-employed and using the two-wheeler as part of their business.”
The company, in a statement, noted that it financed the first 50 lakh two-wheelers over 15 years, beginning 2002, whereas the next 50 lakh customers were added in under four years.
No festive cheer for two-wheeler industry
The statement underscored that 2021 saw two-wheelers gain momentum as a mode of transport, with the need for mobility gaining importance amid the Covid pandemic. The demand for two-wheelers has been the highest when compared to other motorised modes, it added.
