Shriram City crosses 1-crore milestone in two-wheeler financing

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SCUF) on Monday announced that it has crossed the milestone of one crore two-wheeler financing, coinciding with the 2021 festive season.

Two-wheeler loans currently account for about 22 per cent of the NBFC’s ₹30,000 crore assets under management.

Shriram City Union Finance posts 10% growth in Q2 net profit

YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO, SCUF, said: “The festive cheer, pent-up demand, and a good monsoon have aided rural demand. At Shriram City, our goal is to help consumers earn a livelihood, with 65 per cent of our borrowers being self-employed and using the two-wheeler as part of their business.”

Impact of pandemic

The company, in a statement, noted that it financed the first 50 lakh two-wheelers over 15 years, beginning 2002, whereas the next 50 lakh customers were added in under four years.

No festive cheer for two-wheeler industry

The statement underscored that 2021 saw two-wheelers gain momentum as a mode of transport, with the need for mobility gaining importance amid the Covid pandemic. The demand for two-wheelers has been the highest when compared to other motorised modes, it added.