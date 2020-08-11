Money & Banking

Shriram City Union Apr-June qtr net at ₹192 cr

PTI Chennai | Updated on August 11, 2020 Published on August 11, 2020

Non Banking Finance Company Shriram City Union Finance Ltd on Tuesday reported standalone profits for the quarter ending June at ₹192.27 crore.

The city-based company had declared net profits at ₹253.18 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2020 standalone profits were ₹1,000.52 crore.

Total income on a standalone basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 stood at ₹1,414.57 crore against ₹1,487.27 crore registered in the same period last fiscal.

For the year ended March 31, 2020 standalone total revenue from operations was ₹5,887.29 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

