Shriram Finance Ltd’s second quarter standalone net profit increased 12.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹1,751 crore, against ₹1,555 crore in the year-ago quarter, on the back of healthy growth in net interest income and other income.

The non-banking finance company’s board declared an interim dividend of 200 per cent — ₹20 per equity share of face value Rs.10 each fully paid up for FY24.

Net interest income (difference between interest earned and finance costs) rose about 17 per cent y-o-y to ₹4,818 crore (₹4,105 crore in the year-ago quarter). Other income jumped about 147 per cent y-o-y to ₹82.53 crore (₹33.35 crore).

Total assets under management (including on books and off books) was up 20 per cent y-o-y and stood at ₹2,02,641 crore as of September-end 2023, against ₹1,69,359 crore as of September-end 2022.

In percentage terms, personal loans segment logged the highest yoy growth (73 per cent), followed by passenger vehicles (32 per cent), MSME (26 per cent), two-wheelers and gold (about 22 per cent each), commercial vehicles and construction equipment (about 12 per cent each) and farm equipment (about 6 per cent).

“The disbursements are going up, our AUM is growing steadily and NPAs are on a downward trend.

“We are optimistic that we will end the year with a growth in AUM of about 15 per cent,” said YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO.

The Gross Stage 3 NPA position improved to 5.79 per cent of gross loans as at September-end 2023 from 6.31 per cent as at September-end 2022. The Net Stage 3 NPA position improved to 2.80 per cent of net loans from 3.32 per cent.