Shriram Transport Finance Corporation mops up Rs 2,000 crore via QIP

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Securities Issuance Committee of Shriram Transport Finance Corporation (STFC) on Saturday approved the allotment of about 1.39 crore equity shares aggregating about Rs 2,000 crore to eligible qualified institutional buyers.
The allotment is at the issue price of Rs.1,430 per equity share (including a premium of Rs.1,420 per equity share). This price is at a discount of Rs.3.32 per equity share -- that is 0.23 per cent of the floor price of Rs. 1,433.32 per equity share, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue opened on June 7, 2021 and closed on June 11, 2021.
Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid - up equity share capital of the Company stands increased by Rs 13.986 crore to about Rs 267.047 crore.
In FY2021, the standalone assets under management of the non-banking finance company grew about 7 per cent year-on-year to stand at Rs 1,17,243 crore. Pre-owned commercial vehicles financing has been a focus area for the Company ever since its inception.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...