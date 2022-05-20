hamburger

Shriram Transport Finance hikes FD rates by 15-25 bps

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: May 20, 2022

The move is effective from today, May 20, 2022

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (STFC) has hiked fixed deposit (FD) rates by 15 to 25 basis points for tenures between 30 months and 60 months, effective from May 20, 2022.

The new interest rate on a 36-month FD through regular channel is 7.75 per cent (7.50 per cent earlier). A 48-month and a 60-month FD will now fetch 7.80 per cent (7.60 per cent) and 7.90 per cent (7.75 per cent) interest, respectively.

In the case of FDs placed through the company website (www.stfc.in), a 30-month and a 45-month FD will now fetch 7.75 per cent (7.50 per cent) and 7.80 per cent (7.60 per cent) interest, respectively.

