Shriram Transport Finance to reduce liquidity buffer over 2-3 quarters

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) plans to reduce its liquidity buffer from 6 months of maturity requirement to 4 months over the next 2 or 3 quarters, according to Umesh Revankar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director.

The liquidity buffer stood at ₹17,709 crore as of March-end 2022.

“We normally used to keep extra liquidity at three months of maturity requirement as a policy. This was increased to 6 months in the last one year due to the uncertainty (Covid-related).

“Today, that uncertainty is not there. The sources for resources are quiet comfortable. We were looking for reduction in liquidity as excess liquidity has a negative carry and bearing on the margins,” said Revankar.

However, because of the geopolitical tensions, the board felt that it is better to wait for one more quarter and then reduce liquidity buffer from 6 months to 4 months over the next 2 or 3 quarters.

“And, we also have some bulk maturity (External Commercial Borrowing) coming up in the month of October. We also have to keep some buffer for the same,” he said.

On the likely impact of the upward revision in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by banks, Revankar emphasised that 80 per cent of STFCs borrowing is at fixed rate. The interest cost will go up only on the balance 20 per cent of the borrowing, which are at floating rate.

Three years back STFC had borrowed at higher cost. But now the repricing of the loans is happening at lower cost. All of STFC’s borrowing is long-term.

Revankar said whatever incremental borrowing STFC is now contracting, on an average, is at 7.50 per cent, whereas it had borrowed at 9 per cent-plus in the past.

“So, even in our book, the cost of borrowing (overall) has come down to 8.54 per cent from around 9.10 per cent.

“So, we do see further improvement. We will not see an impact of the increased borrowing cost immediately, at least for the next 2-3 quarters,” he said.