Shriram Transport Q4 jumps 238% to ₹755 crore

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) reported a 238 per cent year-on-year (yoy) jump in fourth quarter net profit at ₹755 crore against ₹223 crore in the year ago period.
The bottomline was supported by a 36 per cent y-o-y decline in loan losses and provisions at ₹724 crore (₹1,129 crore) and deferred tax credit of ₹534 crore (₹44 crore).
The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each fully paid up — 60 per cent, for FY21. With this the total dividend for FY2021 will be ₹18 per share (180 per cent).
The net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) of the non-banking finance company, which predominantly finances used and new commercial vehicles (CVs), rose about 10 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,151 crore (₹1,962 crore).
As at March-end 2021, assets under management increased by 7 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,17,243 crore (₹1,09,749 crore).
In the reporting quarter, used CV was the only line of business that reported y-o-y growth of 11 per cent.
The remaining lines of business reported de-growth — new CV (-19.80 per cent), business loans (-20.54 per cent) and working capital loans (-19.51 per cent).
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...