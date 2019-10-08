Money & Banking

Shubh Loans gets RBI’s NBFC licence

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 09, 2019 Published on October 08, 2019

Fintech start-up Shubh Loans, on Tuesday, said it has received a licence from the Reserve Bank of India to set up a non-banking financial company. Shubh Loans said it has already raised series A2 funding of ₹34 crore ($4.8 million) from Omidyar Network India.

Shubh Loans, which is fast changing the way loans are disbursed and making credit accessibility easier, is set to implement NBFC-compliant frameworks and governance processes. Its CEO and founder, Monish Anand, said: “Our customers have a lot to benefit from the new status given by the RBI. The NBFC certification is a shot in the arm that will us to serve more under-served segments, enable co-lending with our partners, and also help in optimising our borrowing rates.”

Published on October 08, 2019
RBI and other central banks
non banking finance companies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rupeek expands into Coimbatore