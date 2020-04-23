Sidbi launches special liquidity scheme for MSMEs

Car brand-logos now adorn face masks and ventilators
The Small Industries Development Bank of India on Thursday launched a special liquidity scheme for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through banks including Small Finance Banks (SFBs), Non-Banking Financial Companies including fintech NBFCs and Microfinance Institutions (MFIs).
“The scheme would provide financial support to banks, NBFCs and MFIs by way of term loans to ensure operational continuity and promote onward lending to MSMEs,” Sidbi said in a statement, adding that the tenor of these loans will be 90 days.
This follows the special ₹15,000-crore liquidity window announced by the Reserve Bank of India to meet the credit needs of MSMEs.
“We are continuously working towards helping MSMEs survive the crisis created due to the Covid-19 pandemic... The funds will be channelised to MSMEs through eligible banks, NBFCs and MFIs. We hope through this, MSMEs liquidity issues shall be addressed, timely and adequately,” said Mohammad Mustafa, Chairman and Managing Director, Sidbi.
To be eligible under the scheme, a bank should have a sizeable outstanding loan portfolio to micro and small enterprises, micro credit and sound financials, SIDBI said, adding that they should have been in operation for a minimum period of three years and should have earned profit for a at least two years out of the last three years.
Small Finance Banks should have earned profit during the last two years out of the three years of operation.
The eligible NBFCs should be registered with RBI as Investment and Credit Company (ICC) and should have been in business for at least three years. They should have a minimum net owned funds of ₹20 crore and have a credit rating of a minimum of ‘BBB-’ or equivalent as on March 31, 2020.
Similarly, MFIs eligible under the scheme should also be in operation for at least three years and registered as a society, trust, company/Section 8 company, NBFC-MFI or co-operative society. They should have a credit rating of at least ‘BBB-’ or equivalent as on March 31, 2020.
