Siddhartha Mohanty takes charge as MD of LIC

Siddhartha Mohanty took charge as the new Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India on February 1.

“He was appointed as Managing Director vide Government of India notification dated January 20, 2021,” LIC said in a statement.

Before this, he was Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of LIC Housing Finance. He started his career as a direct recruit officer with LIC of India in 1985

Mohanty replaces TC Suseel Kumar, who retired on January 31, 2021.

LIC has four MDs and one Chairman.