Signzy Technologies gets US patent for customer signup in VR mode

Signzy Technologies on Tuesday announced it has received a US patent for new customer signup and onboarding using virtual and augmented reality. “The patent number 11270509 has been granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office,” it said in a statement. The application for the patent was filed in 2020 by the three Signzy co-founders — Ankit Ratan, Arpit Ratan, and Ankur Pandey — along with co-inventors and colleagues Dinesh Avula, Chitrangada Patra, Aadalarasan Bhavani Saravanan, and Shiv Shankar Subudhi. “Signzy’s technology enables banking customers to interact with their bank in a virtual reality (VR) model that perfectly reproduces a physical bank branch or office,” it further said. The technology can support a range of banking services, including general enquiry, car loan, house loan, education loan, net banking, commercial banking, document verification, credit card, fixed deposit, health insurance, personal accident insurance, retirement plan, risk management, account opening, home equity, and stock exchange investment services.

SHARE













