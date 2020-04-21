Singapore’s Caladium Investment hikes stake in Bandhan Bank

Caladium Investments, an affiliate of Singapore’s GIC, has increased its stake in private sector lender Bandhan Bank to 4.49 per cent as on March 31, 2020.

According to a regulatory filing by the lender, Caladium Investments held 7.22 crore shares in Bandhan Bank at the end of the fourth quarter of last fiscal.

It had a stake of 3.39 per cent in the bank at the end of the third quarter as on December 31, 2019.

Bandhan Bank’s scrip tumbled over 11 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Tuesday.

Earlier, HDFC had disclosed that People’s Bank of China (PBoC) owned 1.01 per cent stake in itas on March end 2020.