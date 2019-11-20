Singhi Advisors appoints partners to lead Delhi,North India and Singapore office

Building technologies to power lithium-ion batteries
Singhi Advisors, a Mumbai-based mid-market focused investment banking firm, has appointed Jyotirmoy Bose and Anand Kumar as partners to lead its Delhi and North India office, and Karthik Menon as partner to lead its Singapore office.
The new appointees have over two decades of cross-industry experience and leadership skills spanning domains like organisation restructuring, business strategy, project finance and capital advisory, the company said in a statement.
“We are extremely happy to welcome Jyotirmoy Bose, Anand Kumar and Karthik Menon to the Singhi Advisors family. They bring to their role a unique blend of cross-functional industry skills and multi-disciplinary leadership experience,” said Mahesh Singhi, Founder and Managing Director at Singhi Advisors said.
The firm has also opened a branch office in Singapore as part of its global expansion drive.
“The new branch office in Singapore will enable us to have a global operational presence and leverage opportunities in emerging business verticals,” Singhi added.
Name of company: ION EnergySet up in: 2016Based in: MumbaiFounders: Akhil Aryan and Alexandre ColletFunding ...
