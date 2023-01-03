Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on demonetisation. Earlier on Monday, the court, via a majority, upheld November 8, 2016 decision to de-legalise ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes.

In a series of tweets, the Minister highlighted key parts of the decision and said that the Court ruled after carefully examining the issue and dismissed several petitions challenging demonetisation. “There were consultations between the Centre & RBI for a period of 6 months. There is a reasonable nexus to bring such a measure & it satisfies the test of proportionality. Decision-making process cannot be faulted merely because the proposal emanated from the Centre,” one of her tweets said.

Quoting from the ruling, she said that Section 26(2) RBI Act cannot be struck down as unconstitutional on the ground of excessive delegation. There has to be great restraint in matters of economic policy. The court cannot supplant the wisdom of executive with its wisdom

Apex court remarked that the central government’s decision was after RBI board’s approval which shows in-built safeguard against centre’s powers. “It cannot be said that there is excessive delegation of power under the RBI Act to the Centre which is answerable to the Parliament,” a five judges constitution bench said.

According to Sitharaman, even as one of the five judges of the bench, Justice B V Nagarathna did add dissent to the ruling, but she said in her note: “Demonetization was a well-intentioned and well-thought-of decision to target evils plaguing the nation’s economy, such as black money, terror funding and counterfeit currency.”