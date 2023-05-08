SLCM (Sohan Lal Commodity Management) Group said it has disbursed more than ₹84.8 crore to over 19,000 women beneficiaries till 2022-23 through Kissandhan’s Business Correspondent (BC) Partnership Lending Programme.

A media statement said the company has on-boarded about 10,000 women beneficiaries in the last five months, which is not only a substantial increase in the programme’s reach, but also indicates the growing scope for women farmers to improve their social and economic stability.

Quoting Sandeep Sabharwal, Chief Executive Officer of SLCM Group, the statement said: “We strive to significantly impact the lives of small farm holders and their families. During our analysis, we observed that women’s participation in the agriculture and allied sectors is still meagre, due mainly to a lack of access to credit and empowerment to establish stability. We also noticed women lack decision-making power despite owning land. Women in agriculture earn only 70 per cent of men’s wages, which strongly indicates gender inequality in this space. The launch of the Kissandhan Agri Finance business unit is intended to address this pressing issue and ensure that women lead a socially and financially stable life.”

Naresh Kumar, Chief Business Officer, Kissandhan, said crossing the milestone of 19,000-plus women loan beneficiaries is a proud moment for SLCM Group. “We aim to double this number in the coming days. Kissandhan is our way of recognising women farmers for the hard work they do for their livelihood. This underlines our commitment to empowering women through access to adequate capital,” he said.

Kissandhan Agri Financial Services Pvt Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sohan Lal Commodity Management Pvt Ltd.