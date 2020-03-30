Small and medium NBFCs anguished over RBI loan moratorium package

Small and medium NBFCs are anguished that banks may be picky and not grant the benefits of RBI-approved loan moratorium package across the Board to tide over the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

RBI left it to the discretion of the banks and financial institutions in deciding the cases that could benefit from such a loan moratorium dispensation, they said.

“RBI has used the word ‘permitted’ for all lending institutions to give it, thereby leaving it to the discretion of each lender. So this is only going to be discretionary on part of banks. Moratorium is not going to be mandatory or automatic. While NBFCs will have to give three months moratorium to almost all our borrowers, where is the assurance that they will also get commensurate moratorium from their lenders,” Raman Aggarwal, co-Chairman, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), told BusinessLine.

Post the IL&FS default in October 2018, banks became risk averse when it came to lending to NBFCs. The small and medium NBFCs now are worried that this may play out even under the current situation in the absence of RBI direction making it mandatory across the board.

Banking experts feel that the RBI move to leave it to the discretion of the banks to extend loan moratorium may be a fallout of the criticism that the central bank faced for its package given in the aftermath of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis (GFC). It may be recalled that the benefits of three-year loan moratorium extended then was across the board and non-discretionary.

RBI was then criticised that such an approach meant that even financially- sound NBFCs were gaining from the moratorium and this was not warranted. So this time to stave off such criticism, RBI has left it to the discretion of the banks to decide on the deserving customers, they said.

However, this discretionary approach is also not finding favour with NBFCs as they feel that it would take lot of time for them to get the benefits, even if the banks were to cover them under a Board-approved policy.

All banks are now required to frame a policy that has to be approved by the Board which will then be implemented at the branch level. “RBI has not left it non-discretionary. So the package benefits reaching the ground level is going to be very tricky. It’s a long process as banks may now put conditions. The policies of the banks need not be uniform. You can’t take for granted you are getting a relief. Banks are not loosening at the branch level,” said a former chief executive of a public sector bank.