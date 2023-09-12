SME (small and medium enterprise) financing is evolving along the lines of retail financing, according to State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara.

SME financing is charting the path of retail financing, with most of the credible information sources being available through digital mode, he said at the Global SME Finance Forum.

“Perhaps we will have a similar (akin to retail financing) situation in SME too. This means it will be convenient, it will also ensure that it is more data-driven (much less collateral-driven) lending and it will be much more resilient lending,” Khara said.

The SBI Chief observed that his Bank has created a platform on which SMEs can showcase their products.

“...Our SME marketplace will be a sub-segment of what ONDC (open network for digital commerce) is doing,” he said.