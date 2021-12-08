Soon, UPI payment through feature phones

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
To promote financial inclusion and the use of the unified payments interface (UPI), Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced three new measures, including the planned launch a UPI-based payment product for feature phones.
“It is proposed to launch UPI-based payment products for feature phone users, leveraging on innovative products from the RBI’s Regulatory Sandbox on Retail Payments,” Das said in the RBI’s monetary policy statement, noting that UPI is the country’s single largest retail payment system by volume.
Digital payments remain strong, marginal decline in November
“In the first cohort of RBI Regulatory Sandbox, some innovators had successfully demonstrated their solutions for feature phone payments, under the theme of ‘Retail Payments’,” the statement said. These products, together with complementary solutions, will facilitate UPI-based digital payment on feature phones, it said.
At present, a smartphone and internet connectivity are needed to make UPI payments.
Das also announced a proposal to simplify the process for small-value transactions through the use of an ‘on-device’ wallet in UPI applications.
UPI hits new record with ₹7.71-lakh crore worth of transactions in October
The RBI also proposes to enhance the transaction limit from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh for payments through UPI for the Retail Direct Scheme for investment in G-secs and initial public offering (IPO) applications.
UPI-based payment products for feature phone users would boost the adoption of digital payment in small towns and rural areas where internet connectivity is a challenge.
