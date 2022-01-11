Money & Banking

South Indian Bank appoints Advocate Benny P Thomas as non-executive director

Our Bureau | Updated on January 11, 2022

Thomas is an experienced law practitioner based out of Kochi

The Kerala-based private sector lender South Indian Bank has announced the appointment of Advocate Benny P Thomas as Non-Executive Director.

Benny P Thomas is a leading law practitioner based out of Kochi. He has 33 years of experience in the field of law. He is the Managing Partner at Thomas & Thomas, a law firm i that provides services in the streams of Labour Law, Civil Law, Cyber Law, Taxation Law, Alternate Dispute Resolution, Arbitration & Conciliation, etc. For over 25 years, he was Senior Partner at Menon & Pai Advocates, Kochi.

He has been appointed as Amicus Curiae in multiple cases and provides expert opinions not only to leading corporates but also to the State Law Department.

Published on January 11, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

South Indian Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like