South Indian Bank appoints Advocate Benny P Thomas as non-executive director

The Kerala-based private sector lender South Indian Bank has announced the appointment of Advocate Benny P Thomas as Non-Executive Director.

Benny P Thomas is a leading law practitioner based out of Kochi. He has 33 years of experience in the field of law. He is the Managing Partner at Thomas & Thomas, a law firm i that provides services in the streams of Labour Law, Civil Law, Cyber Law, Taxation Law, Alternate Dispute Resolution, Arbitration & Conciliation, etc. For over 25 years, he was Senior Partner at Menon & Pai Advocates, Kochi.

He has been appointed as Amicus Curiae in multiple cases and provides expert opinions not only to leading corporates but also to the State Law Department.