South Indian Bank bags six IBA awards, including Best Technology Bank of the Year

The Kerala-headquartered South Indian Bank has bagged six awards, including ‘Best Technology Bank of the Year’ at the 17th edition of the annual IBA Banking Technology Awards.

South Indian Bank received the awards instituted by the Indian Banks’ Association representing 247 banking companies operating in India.

This year’s IBA Awards celebrating “Next Gen Banking” has recognized technologies and practices in the banking industry that have demonstrated a high degree of innovation over the past year.

South Indian Bank has secured 6 out of 7 coveted awards in the categories such as: winner - Best Technology Bank of the Year (Small Banks); winner - Best IT Risk Management and Cyber Security Initiatives (Small Banks); winner - Best Fintech Collaboration (Small Banks): joint winner - Best Use of AI/ML and Data Analytics (Small Banks): Runner Up - Best Cloud Adoption (Small Banks): Joint Runner Up - Best Payments Initiatives (among all private banks).

The bank’s efforts on the digital and technology front in providing a ‘Next Generation Banking’ experience to its customers has been recognised with the prestigious award of “Best Technology Bank of the Year”, a release said.

Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO of South Indian Bank said, “Winning the Best Technology Bank Award is testament to our technological prowess and will inspire us to continue to invest in technological frameworks. Winning the IBA awards in consecutive years across various categories is an acknowledgement of our constant endeavour to be the true next generation bank.”