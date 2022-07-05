Kerala Forest & Wildlife Dept ties up with South Indian Bank for digital payment collection 

The South Indian Bank has signed an agreement with Kerala’s Forest and Wildlife Department to enable digital collection of payments at eco-tourism centres, Vanasree shops, mobile Vanasree units and eco-shops across the State.

Through this partnership, the digital collection system of South Indian Bank will now be available at all 124 tourist spots that fall under the Forest Department.

The tie-up will commence with the setting up of 124 POS machines at various eco-tourism centres, Vanasree shops, mobile Vanasree units and eco-shops under 36 forest department agencies across Kerala.

More payment facilities

Sanchay Kumar Sinha, Country Head of retail banking department, South Indian Bank, said, “The bank’s digital payment system will be very convenient for customers who visit sales outlets run by the Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department. We are also in discussion with the department to implement more payment facilities as well as automation of collection arrangement for timber auctions and more.”

The Forest Department has set up Vanasree shops and units with the objective of marketing forest products, conserving and managing biodiversity, protecting the rich and sensitive ecosystem and uplifting the living standards of the tribals working in the area.