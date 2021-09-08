South Indian Bank launches SIB-OneCard credit card

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
The Kerala-based lender South Indian Bank, in association with OneCard, launched the SIB – OneCard Credit Card.
The premium metal card, the SIB – OneCard has a unique app-based onboarding process, which is in line with the bank’s vision of digital transformation. The internationally valid credit card on the Visa Signature platform can be controlled through the OneCard App.
The SIB – OneCard comes with features such as lifetime validity with zero joining and annual fees, 100 per cent digital customer onboarding process, instant virtual card issuance, instant issuance of reward points and easy redemption within the app, etc. The card with NFC facility offers contactless easy management of EMIs from the EMI dashboard in the app. It has the lowest forex fee in the market at just 1 per cent.
“Digital Banking being one of the focus areas for South Indian Bank, this next generation credit card is the best product to offer to India’s young population. More tie-ups with fintech companies are on the anvil and we are happy to associate with OneCard to launch a truly next generation credit card”, said Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank.
OneCard has been launched by FPL Technologies - a fintech start-up which aims to digitally revolutionise credit and payments.
Anurag Sinha, Co-founder & CEO, OneCard said, “Our partnership with South Indian Bank fits perfectly with our vision to drive ‘smart banking’ through a mobile-first approach among the tech-savvy Indians. At OneCard, besides offering flexibility and visibility on spends, we offer the customer full control of every aspect involved in credit and payments.”
