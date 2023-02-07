South Indian Bank has launched a wealth management platform in partnership with Geojit Financial Services.

SIB Wealth seeks to help the bank’s high net worth (HNI) customers while investing their money in the best financial instruments available in the market. The platform offers portfolio management services, alternative investment fund, systematic investment plan, mutual funds, bonds, real estate funds and structured products.

South Indian Bank has tied up with Geojit Financial Services to operationalise the service offering.

Thomas Joseph K, EVP & Group Business Head, South Indian Bank said, “Demand for professional wealth management services has increased in the recent times. In our nine decades of legacy, our aim has always been to provide the best in-class services to our customers. This service will help the HNI customer base with appropriate financial products and advisory to enable them to maximise their wealth.”

Jones George, Executive Director, Geojit Financial Services said the tie up will enable the bank’s account holders to maximise their wealth through tailored investment solutions.

SIB Wealth will provide integrated services. Along with managing their financial assets, the company will be creating strategic plans for their current and future needs. Geojit’s expertise will be valuable as we enable our HNI customers to fulfil their financial goals with the best wealth management solutions.

