South Indian Bank has increased its banking infrastructure by opening its second mega currency chest at Kakkanad, near Kochi, which is also its sixth currency chest. The facility was inaugurated today by Thomas Mathew, Regional Director (For Kerala & Lakshadweep), Reserve Bank of India, Thiruvananthapuram.

The event was presided over by V J Kurian, Chairman of South Indian Bank, in the presence of P R Seshadri, MD & CEO; Dolphy Jose, Executive Director; and Anto George T, Chief General Manager - HR & Operations.

The newly inaugurated currency chest at Kakkanad will cater to the bank’s branches within Ernakulam and other adjacent regions. This expansion is expected to streamline cash management and enhance the bank’s ability to handle high volumes of currency, ensuring greater operational efficiency and faster service delivery, said a press note.

Thomas Mathew, Regional Director (for Kerala and Lakshadweep), Reserve Bank of India, said currency management is at the core of the RBI’s responsibilities. Such currency chests help RBI to reach every nook and corner of the country to make quality currency notes available to the general public.

With this new addition, South Indian Bank strengthens its infrastructure and reinforces its position as a leading financial institution committed to meeting the changing needs of its customers across the region.