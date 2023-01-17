South Indian Bank and Steel Authority of India Ltd has signed MoU to provide financial assistance to the dealers of SAIL across the country.

The MoU was exchanged between Praveen Joy (Head-Transaction Banking Group) of South Indian Bank and Surendra Kumar Sharma, (CGM- Finance & Accounts) of SAIL. Jiljith J, (AGM & Regional Head- Kolkata, South Indian Bank and Chaitali Deb (GM- Finance & Accounts, SAIL) were also present.

Financial assistance

Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank said, “The tie-up allows us to offer SAIL’s dealers with financial assistance for working capital, especially steel procurement. With our network of 928 branches, we will be able to serve the MSME and corporate customers of SAIL located at different geographies. We are sure that the association will benefit the dealers by allowing them more financial room to manage their offtake. Since steel is an important component for industry, it will boost SAIL and consequently, India’s steel production, which aligns with the Central government’s infrastructure and industrial push.”

Surendra Sharma, CGM – Finance and CMO, SAIL, elaborated further, “Steel is an essential component for infrastructure and industrial development. SAIL has a vast network of dealers who ensure availability of quality steel in virtually all the districts of the country. Our association with SIB will provide them an alternative financing option at competitive prices. It will ensure unhindered and smooth flow of steel through the supply chain, which, in turn, will ensure that the wheels of industry run smoothly.”