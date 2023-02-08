South Indian Bank has tied up with Telangana State Treasury (Cyber Treasury) for online payments.

“With this arrangement, South Indian Bank is among the 6 private sector banks empanelled by Telangana State to facilitate payments towards Cyber Treasury,’‘ Murali Ramakrishnan, Managing Director & CEO, South Indian Bank said on Wednesday.

``Our ‘SIBerNet’ internet banking platform is a state-of-the-art facility that is focused on providing customer services on the go with added convenience and security. Our bank is aligned to support the vision of the government of ‘Digital India’ and with this tie-up, we have taken one more step towards building a digitally empowered society,’‘ he added.

Residents of Telangana can now pay the fees/charges/taxes of Commercial Taxes, Meeseva, Meeseva RTA, Inspector of Factories, Boilers, Fire Department, TGBCL (Telangana Beverages Corporation Limited), Drugs Control Administration, Roads & Buildings, Agriculture, Excise Department, Ayush, Panchayat Raj Engineering, Police Intelligence online using the SiberNet Telangana State at DTA, Abids Hyderabad and the facility is already live, the release added.