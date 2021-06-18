S&P revises rating outlook on ICICI Bank to ‘stable’

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
S&P Global Ratings has revised its rating outlook on ICICI Bank to stable from negative.
It has affirmed its ‘BBB-’ long-term and ‘A-3’ short-term issuer credit ratings on the private sector lender as well as its ‘BBB-’ long-term issue rating on the bank’s senior notes.
“We revised the rating outlook to reflect our view that ICICI Bank will maintain strong capital position over the next 24 months. The bank will benefit from the sale of stake in subsidiaries and gradual normalisation of earnings, which should reduce risks associated with its capital position,” S&P Global Ratings said in a statement on Friday.
The agency expects ICICI Bank will maintain a risk-adjusted capital ratio of more than 10 per cent over the next 24 months. “Our expectation factors in 13 per cent to 14 per cent credit growth for the bank, an improvement in earnings, and sale of stake in insurance subsidiaries over the period,” it said.
The agency however expects ICICI Bank’s stressed loans (non performing loans and restructured loans) to remain high when compared to that of international peers.
It said the bank’s stressed loans may peak at 6 per cent of total loans by March 31, but it would be lower than its estimate of 11-12 per cent for the Indian banking industry.
