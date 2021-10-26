S&P upgrades Manappuram Finance’s credit rating to ‘BB-’

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its long-term issuer credit rating for Manappuram Finance Ltd to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+’ as it expects the company to perform better than its non-banking finance company (NBFC) peers over the next 12 months.
This would be reflected in the company’s lower credit costs, above-average profitability, and strong capitalisation, the credit rating agency said in a statement.
S&P said the outlook is stable, reflecting its view that the company will largely maintain its financial profile over the next 12 months, supported by improved economic conditions in India.
The agency also affirmed the ‘B’ short-term issuer credit rating for the NBFC.
“Manappuram’s gold-based lending model with a three-month tenor allows it to recognise asset quality stress early,” the agency said.
S&P underscored that it could downgrade Manappuram if the company’s credit costs increase substantially, particularly in microfinance loans.
“We see limited rating upside for Manappuram over the next 12 months. We would upgrade the company if we believe its funding profile has become more stable,” it said.
Gold auctions
S&P observed that gold prices had fallen significantly till April 2021, from a peak in August 2020.
What’s next for gold loans after the pandemic?
“The stress in the economy owing to the second wave of Covid-19 infections during April-June 2021 and the decline in gold prices led to increased auctions of higher loan-to-value (LTV) loans in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending March 31, 2022).
“The company’s gold auctions are likely to gradually return to their normal level as economic conditions improve,” S&P said.
The rise in auctions have, in part, lowered Manappuram’s average LTV ratio to about 65 per cent as of June 30, 2021, from about 71 per cent as of end-March 2021, providing the company some buffer to absorb price fluctuations, S&P said.
Banks may set up central repository to tackle gold loan frauds
The agency observed that gold price movements play an important role in the cushion available to lenders like Manappuram, which is predominantly in the collateral-based gold lending business.
Gold loans account for close to 70 per cent of the company’s total loans, with microfinance loans accounting for about 25 per cent, and vehicle finance and affordable housing contributing much of the rest.
Non-gold portfolio
S&P noted that stress will likely remain high in Manappuram’s non-gold portfolio, especially in the microfinance business.
“The asset quality of the non-gold loan portfolio has deteriorated sharply over the past two years.
“However, billing and collection efficiency are increasing close to pre-Covid-19 levels, hinting at improving asset quality trends,” the agency said.
Also, the company has pre-provisioned for the microfinance business. Therefore, S&P believes any residual impact can be largely absorbed by the company’s earnings.
The agency has forecast that Manappuram’s risk-adjusted capital ratio will stay above 30 per cent over the next 12 months.
“The company’s core earnings are likely to remain at more than 5 per cent of its average managed assets during this period. This ratio is one of the highest among rated peers.
“Manappuram’s funding profile is also improving with a shift toward longer tenor debt. However, the company still has material exposure to short-term wholesale funding,” S&P said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...