S&P: Yes Bank event underlines difference between PSBs and private banks on AT1 bonds

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Cool, compact and capable smartphone
The successor to the popular M30 has retained the best features and specs, while improving on the rest
Global rating agency Standard and Poor’s has noted that the Yes Bank event has shaken Indian hybrid markets and has underlined the distinction between AT1 bonds issued by public sector banks, and those from privately owned lenders.
“The event has rattled India's bank hybrid markets--it's been a hot topic among local investors in the past week. A complete write-down would likely raise the risk premium that investors price into Indian hybrids," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Deepali Chhabria.
This would create losses for asset managers and raise capital costs for issuers, it further said.
Its comments come after private sector lender Yes Bank as part of its reconstruction plan decided to permanently write down Additional Tier I bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore leaving investors in a lurch.
S&P Global Ratings has also issued FAQs on its perspective on AT1 bonds in India and how it compares with other Asian markets.
The rating agency noted that under the Basel III framework, AT1 instruments are designed to be loss absorbing, meaning that holders of the debt might not get repaid in the event of financial stress. Indian regulations state that such instruments should absorb losses while the bank remains a going concern.
It further said AT1 bonds by domestic banks categorically provide that any capital infusion by the government into the issuer as the promoter of the issuer in the normal course of business may not be construed as a point of non-viability trigger.
Many public sector banks were allowed to exercise early call options for their AT1 instruments under what was deemed a "regulatory event", S&P said, adding that at the time.
“We took the view at the time that we were no longer certain that AT1s issued by public-sector banks would absorb losses on a going-concern basis, if needed, or become a permanent part of a bank's capital structure,” it said, adding that on the other hand, it has always maintained that the Indian regulator would not likely extend such flexibility to the private-sector banks.
"Events have supported this view. RBI's decision to permanently write down Yes Bank's AT1s is in line with our view that these instruments will absorb losses at private-sector banks, not public-sector banks," said Chhabria.
The successor to the popular M30 has retained the best features and specs, while improving on the rest
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
But India’s TB Programme faces patent barriers
The 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action remains the world’s most progressive blueprint for ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
There could be more volatility going ahead. Keep calm and be disciplined
Action over the next two weeks is critical in deciding the medium-term trajectory
With the RBI stepping in last week and unexpectedly placing restrictions on withdrawals of deposits, it had ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...