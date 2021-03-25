Special liquidity operations: Government Security prices rise

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Government Security (G-Sec) prices rose on Thursday in the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India’s announcement that it will conduct special liquidity operations for the end of the Financial Year.
Price of the 10-year benchmark G-Sec (carrying a coupon rate of 5.85 per cent) was up 15 paise to close at ₹97.96 over the previous close (₹97.81), with its yield declining about two basis points to 6.1311 per cent (6.1521 per cent).
Price of the 5-year G-Sec (carrying a coupon rate of 5.15 per cent) rose about 17 paise to close at ₹98.015 over the previous close (₹97.85), with its yield declining about four basis points to 5.6425 per cent (5.6838 per cent).
As part of the special liquidity operations for the end of the Financial Year, the RBI said it will conduct fine-tuning variable rate repo auctions on March 26 and March 31for ₹25,000 crore each.
These auctions are to meet any additional/ unforeseen demand for liquidity and to provide flexibility to the banking system in year-end liquidity management.
Furthermore, the central bank, as a one-time measure, has decided not to conduct any variable rate reverse repo auction for the fortnight beginning March 26in order to ensure the availability of ample liquidity to manage year-end requirements.
The tenor of the March 26 auction will be for 11 days and that of the March 31 auction will be five days.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...