In a move that will offer more financial security to surrogate mothers, insurers are now designing specific insurance products for them, thanks to an initiative by the insurance regulator.

businessline’s inquiries with health insurers have revealed that at least half a dozen insurers are now working on designing specific products to cater to the segment while a couple of them are almost ready with specific products.

“This is gradually becoming an important area as a health condition despite legal and emotional challenges to surrogacy. Following directions from the insurance regulator, we are working on a special product that will have specific riders for pregnancy of surrogate mothers,’‘ Head of underwriting of a major private insurer told the businessline on the condition of anonymity.

“Surrogacy is a medical option for those families or individuals who due to medical conditions are unable to conceive on their own and are unable to start a family,’‘ said Bhaskar Nerurkar, Head-Health Administration Team, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Also read What does the new law on surrogacy say?

Referring to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI’s) move to ensure availability of suitable products, Nerurkar said the move “is welcome’ as it would provide cover for such families and truly fulfil their dream of having children especially now with medical advancement in the domain. This inclusive step will provide these individuals access to quality medical care.”

Modalities

There are adequate legal provisions for surrogacy cover. As Per Section 4 (iii) (a) of Surrogacy (Regulation Act) 2021, the insurance coverage can be offered in favour of the surrogate mother for a period of 36 months covering postpartum delivery complications.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Rules 2022 mentions mandatory insurance coverage. It says, “The intending woman or couple shall purchase a general health insurance coverage in favour of surrogate mother for a period of 36 months from an insurance company or an agent recognised by IRDAI for an amount which is sufficient enough to cover all expenses for all complications arising out of pregnancy and also covering postpartum delivery complications.”

The commissioning couple will have to bear all the expenses and also ensure insurance for oocyte donor for 12 months along with general health insurance coverage for the same period, as per the rules. Yegna Priya Bhararhi, Chief General Manager, IRDAI has already directed all insurers to ensure availability of suitable products for surrogacy with immediate effect.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit