SpiceJet, Axis Bank launch co-branded credit card

SpiceJet on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Axis Bank for launching co-branded credit card. The card is powered by Visa. It comes in two variants — SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage and Voyage Black.

According to SpiceJet, the card is aimed at facilitating a superlative travel experience for flyers through SpiceClub, the first frequent flyer program by a low cost carrier in the country.

Through this collaboration, the two brands hope to capitalise on the resurgent demand for travel following two years of stagnation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further, with the shared goal of expanding their reach to tier-2 & 3 cities and other synergies, the brands are committed to serving a much larger populace, a release from Axis Bank said.

The credit cards were launched at Indira Gandhi International airport in the presence of Ajay Singh, Chairman and MD, SpiceJet and Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank.

The products are designed to enable customers use the rewards earned on their daily spends for booking flights and add-ons, thus encouraging both travel and digital payments embedded with benefits of SpiceJet’s frequent flyer program, the release further added.

Cardholders would get exclusive SpiceClub membership with direct entry in Silver and Gold tiers, and special benefits like complimentary or discounted travel add-ons, priority check-in, SpiceMax upgrade, preferred seat selection, complimentary meal, etc.