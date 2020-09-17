Money & Banking

StanChart launches online remittance service

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 17, 2020 Published on September 17, 2020

Standard Chartered Bank, India, on Thursday announced the launch of its online remittance service solution for both outward and inward remittances.

“The outward remittance online service will enable clients to transfer funds overseas using their laptops or mobile phones. Through this facility, Resident Indians, Expats working in India and Non-Resident Indians (NRI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) can send funds overseas from India. This facility enables resident clients to make a remittance under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme without visiting the branches,” it said in a statement.

The inward remittance option will be available for existing NRI clients through the bank’s internet banking platform, it further said.

