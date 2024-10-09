The Standard Chartered group today announced that Zarin Daruwala, CEO of Standard Chartered, India & South Asia operations, has decided to retire from 1 April 2025. The group would soon announce her successor, according to a statement.

Daruwala, who has had a banking career spanning more than 35 years, joined the Bank in 2016 as CEO of Standard Chartered, India. Under her tenure, the franchise has helped make India one of the largest markets for the Group, with a strategic emphasis on cross-border solutions in corporate and investment banking, and in wealth & retail banking (WRB).

“I would like to thank Standard Chartered for giving me the opportunity to lead a brand that has a rich legacy and association with India and South Asia. If India today is amongst the top markets for Standard Chartered, the credit goes to the team and colleagues, and I am thankful for their unstinting support and collaboration,” said Daruwala. Prior to joining Standard Chartered Bank, Daruwala had over two-decade stint with ICICI Bank.

