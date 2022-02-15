Standard Chartered launches ‘interest-only home loan’ facility

Standard Chartered Bank, India has launched the ‘interest-only home loan’ facility for completed residential properties. where during the initial period , borrowers l pay only for the interest accrued on the principal outstanding.

“No principal will be deducted during this interest only period,” it said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that this facility aimed at new and existing clients looking at availing a home loan.

Borrowers can choose to pay only the interest amount via Equated Monthly Instalments for an initial period of up to one to three years. After this, the hfacility will be treated like a normal loan account where the EMIs comprise of both the principal and interest till the maturity of the loan.

Borrowers can also start their full instalments earlier with no penalty fees as well.

“Interest Only Home Loan will help clients reduce their upfront cash outflows by paying less for the initial tenor of the loan,” the bank further said.

The facility is available for a loan amount ranging from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 3.5 crore. The maximum tenure set for the loan is 30 years for salaried individuals and 25 years for self-employed individuals.