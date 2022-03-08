Star Health introduces women-centric medical insurance policy

Standalone health insurer Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd has introduced its new ‘Star Women Care Insurance Policy’ for women who are 18 years up to 75 years of age.

This is a women-centric comprehensive health cover specially designed to protect healthcare needs at every stage of their lives, according to a statement.

The new policy is available in both individual and floater options. Women need not undergo any premedical tests to avail this policy. They can purchase the policy through premiums which can be paid in quarterly or half-yearly installments and this policy can also be taken for 1 year, 2 year or 3-year terms.

“The Star Women Care Insurance Policy is an independent and comprehensive policy that allows women to take charge of their own health insurance needs. The policy is customised to meet the requirements of women at every stage of their life, thereby freeing them of the financial worries of increased medical costs,” said Anand Roy, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co.

Family floater option

In addition to regular hospitalisation, the new policy provides cover for assisted reproduction treatment, delivery phase (pre and post-natal cover), multiple medical consultations, preventive health checkups, voluntary sterilisation as well as child hospitalisation.

Through this policy, mothers can also provide health coverage for their newborn child/children. Under the policy, a newborn will gain health cover of up to 25% of the sum Insured from Day 1 and 100% of the sum Insured from the next subsequent year onward. The policy’s Star Mother Cover feature even covers the hospital room rent of the insured mother if the insured child is less than 12 years old and is hospitalised in the ICU. The family floater option provides cover for the spouse and up to three children.

The policy comes with a host of features such as no pre-acceptance medical screening, midterm inclusions, facility to purchase policy during pregnancy, reproduction, pregnancy care treatment, In-Utero fetal surgery surgeries, hospitalisation expense of newborn baby, vaccination, paediatrician/medical consultations, preventive health check-up, and much more.

Women can avail 5% discount while buying the policy online at www.starhealth.in. This discount is available for the first purchase and on subsequent online renewals of the policy.