Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL) on Monday said it expects to almost double its base of home loan customers to 10,000 in the next 6 to 8 quarters.

The housing finance company, which primarily operates in tier II and tier III towns and semi-urban areas, has so far served more than 5,000 home loan buyers and crossed the ₹500 crore assets under management mark, per a company statement.

Star HFL has about 30 operational branches in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, NCR, and Tamil Nadu and staff of about 250 employees working across geographies and business functions.

Kalpesh Dave, CEO, Star HFL said, “...This milestone (crossing ₹500 crore AUM) enhances our visibility in the stakeholder spectrum, especially in the debt market, equity market, and rating engagement.

“....As we embark on the next phase of our growth journey, we are excited and optimistic about our goal to serve over 10,000 homebuyers in the next 6 to 8 quarters.”

In March 2024, Star HFL entered into a co-lending partnership with Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd (TCHFL) to originate 5,000 home buyers in the EWS/ LIG segment in the first phase of engagement.

“The partnership aims to help Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) to avail more affordable rates by leveraging the strength of TCHFL and leveraging on the distribution of Star HFL,” Star HFL then said in a statement.

ends