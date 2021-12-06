Startup Toolkit for entrepreneurs: Paytm partners with Amazon Web Services

Paytm, a leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants, has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer its Startup Toolkit to startups onboarded on AWS Activate. This program offers startups free tools, resources, and more to quickly get started on AWS.

Paytm will help entrepreneurs operating in India in the AWS Activate program grow their businesses with payment, distribution, and growth solutions.

The Paytm Startup Toolkit is a single-stop platform that offers solutions in the domain of payments, payouts, banking and distribution with services including Paytm Payment Gateway, which helps businesses accept digital payments on their website, app; Paytm Payouts, which helps companies streamline their payments to employees, vendors, distributors and channel partners; and Paytm Payments Bank including nodal banking, which provides truly digital banking.

Praveen Sharma, MD & CEO, Paytm Payments Services Ltd. said, “We’re proud to be able to help entrepreneurs with AWS. The Paytm Startup Toolkit will simplify and accelerate the growth journey for early-stage startups providing access to Paytm’s services. Our partnership will go a long way in fulfilling our mission of benefiting the growing tech startup space in India.”

To help startups enhance brand visibility and grow their customer base, the Paytm Startup Toolkit also provides access to Paytm Mini Apps, enabling developers to set up low-cost, quick-to-build mini-apps that can be built using Open Source technologies like HTML and JavaScript.

The Mini app store allows developers to integrate seamlessly with Paytm identity and payment services and Paytm Ads, which offers flexible & cost-effective advertising solutions for brands where they can hand-pick their target audience and find look-alike segments best suited for their campaigns.