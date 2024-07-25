State Bank of India (SBI), a public-sector commercial bank has renovated its contact centre to offer customers access to over 30 banking services.

The services include account-related services, ATM cards, chequebook services, emergency services such as blocking ATM cards or digital channels, support for digital products, and information about various banking products.

These services are accessible in 12 languages, and support is available round the clock. Customers can utilize these customer service facilities by calling toll-free numbers 1800-1234 or 1800-2100, as stated by the bank in a release.