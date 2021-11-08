States with higher PMJDY a/c balances see significant fall in crime: SBI Ecowrap

States with higher Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account balances have seen a perceptible decline in crime, as per an assessment by the State Bank of India’s economic research department.

The department also observed that there is both statistically significant and economically meaningful drop in consumption of intoxicants such as alcohol and tobacco products in States where more PMJDY accounts are opened.

“This could be because of Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) Trinity which has helped in better channelising of government subsidies and helped in curbing the unproductive expenditure such as alcohol and tobacco expenses in rural areas,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, SBI, in the Bank’s economic research report “Ecowrap”.

Multiplier effect

The report emphasised that sound financial inclusion policies have a multiplier effect on economic growth, reducing poverty and income inequality, while also being conducive for financial stability.

“India has stolen a march in financial inclusion with the initiation of PMJDY accounts since 2014, enabled by a robust digital infrastructure and also careful recalibration of bank branches and thereby using the BC model judiciously for furthering financial inclusion,” the report said.

Such financial inclusion has also been enabled by use of digital payments as between 2015 and 2020, mobile and internet banking transactions per 1,000 adults have increased to 13,615 in 2019 from 183 in 2015.

The number of bank branches per one lakh adults rose to 14.7 in 2020 from 13.6 in 2015, which is higher than Germany, China and South Africa.