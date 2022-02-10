Status quo on rates will support growth, say bankers

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to maintain the status quo rates will help boost growth prospects, said bankers.

“The RBI has once again focussed on giving a push for growth in this policy. Over all aim of ‘continuation of accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis’ was on the expected line, as several segments of the economy are still in the nascent stage of recovery,” said AK Goel, Chairman, Indian Banks’ Association.

GDP growth for 2022-23 is projected at 7.8 per cent, which is slightly lower than the Economic Survey projection of 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent, he said.

“RBI projections on inflation for 2021-22 is retained at 5.3 per cent and all quarter wise projections on inflation for 2022-23 are within the comfort zone of the central bank,” Goel said, adding that this gives comfort to the market as well as public.

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara said the RBI policy statement is an affirmation to keep the rate structure at reasonable levels to support an incipient growth recovery.

“Amid global uncertainties, the policy has provided admirable support to market sentiments and has rightfully indicated it has enough non-conventional measures to keep the demand supply of G-secs in reasonable balance,” he noted.

Atanu Kumar Das, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of India, said the continued policy support commits to durable and broad based recovery across real segments.

Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO, India and South Asia markets (Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka), Standard Chartered Bank, said: “Coupled with last week’s expansionary Union Budget, the RBI’s decision to remain accommodative for as long as needed, augurs well for India’s economic recovery and also for its journey towards becoming a $5-trillion economy.”

The decision to hold rates will cap borrowing costs and will also aid credit delivery, she further said.

Shanti Lal Jain, Managing Director and CEO, Indian Bank, said that by conducting VRRR and other measures, the RBI will look to control liquidity in the system.

“Increasing the cap for FPIs to invest in domestic bond market will help the government borrowing plan,” he further said.

Rajiv Sabharwal, MD and CEO, Tata Capital, noted that the RBI continues to offer assurance to the markets that there will be a rebalance in the overall systemic liquidity on a dynamic basis and aims for a smooth evolution of the yield curve.

“The bonds market should draw comfort from this measure and alleviate any price volatility concerns,” he said.