Shriram Capital Pvt Ltd, the holding company of the Shriram Group, has announced the appointment of Subhasri as the company’s Managing Director and CEO, effective September 1, 2024.

Currently serving as the Joint Managing Director, Subhasri will step into her new role as MD and CEO.

Subhasri’s association with the Shriram Group began in 1991 as an Officer in the NBFC business, and she has since been instrumental in driving the company’s growth and expansion, according to a statement.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India. Previously, she held positions as Executive Director and CFO of Shriram City Union Finance (now Shriram Finance) and Joint MD of Shriram Capital Pvt Ltd.

“We are delighted to elevate Subhasri as the new MD and CEO of Shriram Capital. Her dedication and cross-functional understanding has been instrumental in shaping the success of our group,” said DV Ravi, executive vice chairman of Shriram Capital.