IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Limited (IFFCO Tokio), a general insurer, has a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in Subrata Mondal.

Mondal, who has been associated with the company since 2001, brings over 36 years of experience in the insurance industry to his new leadership role.

IFFCO-Tokio General is a 51:49 joint venture between the Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-operative (IFFCO) and Tokio Marine Group – one of the world’s largest insurance companies based in Japan.

Most recently, Mondal served as Chief Underwriter, where he was responsible for overseeing underwriting across multiple business-lines, including property, engineering, marine, liability, credit, health, and miscellaneous insurance.

An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, where he earned his B.Tech (Hons.) in Electrical Engineering, Mondal has a wealth of expertise in commercial insurance, risk management, underwriting, product development, and reinsurance.

His vast experience includes handling major corporate accounts and large-scale projects across various industries.

Mondal’s extensive knowledge of the industry and deep understanding of IFFCO Tokio’s operations positions him to lead the company in its next phase of growth.