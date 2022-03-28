Substantial progress made towards achieving self-reliance in banknote production ecosystem: Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday emphasised the importance of continuously building capacity (in terms people, process, and technology), research and development and innovation to achieve 100 per cent self-sufficiency in banknote manufacturing in the near future.

The Governor was addressing an event to dedicate to the nation, Varnika, the Ink Manufacturing Unit of Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Ltd (BRBNMPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RBI in Mysuru.

In his address, Das recognised the substantial progress made towards achieving self-reliance in bank note production ecosystem in India.

Varnika has an annual ink manufacturing capacity of 1,500 tonnes to enhance the security of banknotes. It ensures that the entire requirement of banknote printing inks is produced in-house, per an RBI statement.

“This unit also manufactures Colour Shift Intaglio Ink (CSII) and meets the entire requirements of banknote printing presses in India, which has resulted in cost efficiency and self-sufficiency in banknote ink production,” RBI said.

Further, commissioning of varnish plant for manufacturing different types of varnishes and production of medium and special additives indigenously in-house has helped the currency ecosystem in achieving two-fold goals of cost efficiency and reduced import dependency.

“This is in line with India’s march towards achieving complete self-reliance to commence manufacturing of all critical and key raw materials used in printing banknotes,” RBI said.

Meanwhile, the Governor laid foundation stone for the establishment of a Learning and Development Centre (LDC) of the BRBNMPL.

In his address, Das highlighted the importance of setting up such a centre which will facilitate human resource capacity building in the currency production ecosystem of the country and emerge as a global centre of excellence.