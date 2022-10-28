Sundaram Home Finance has recorded a 27 per cent increase in net profit at ₹50.3 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to ₹39.7 crore in the same period last year.

The disbursements for the September 2022 quarter went up 18 per cent to ₹940 crore, compared to the ₹797 crore registered in the same period last year, according to a statement.

The company’s assets under management crossed the milestone of ₹10,000 crore in Q2 and stood at ₹10,176 crore as on September 30, 2022, compared to ₹9,134 crore in the year-ago quarter.

“We registered record disbursements in the first half of over Rs.1700 crore driven by continued growth in Tier 2 and 3 towns and the strong appetite for home ownership. The continued momentum from the previous quarters helped sustain disbursements at higher levels this quarter. The positive disbursements trend reflected in our hiring over 175 people in the first half, the highest in many years,” said Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, MD, Sundaram Home Finance.

In the first week of this month, Sundaram Home Finance forayed into the small business loan segment, where it plans to disburse loans of up to ₹20 lakh to small shop owners in Tier 3 and 4 towns to help them expand their businesses. The company recently opened two exclusive small business loan branches in Madurai and Tenkasi, and a third branch in Theni on Friday.

“We believe that the housing market will continue to remain buoyant in the second half, primarily due to end-user demand. There is potential to expand in Tier 2 and 3 towns in the South and we plan to open 10 new branches by March 2023. We will also be hiring about 75 people in the 2nd half to strengthen our strong customer presence and service delivery across the South market,” he said.